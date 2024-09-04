Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,713,492. The stock has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.