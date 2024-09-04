WHY Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.57 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. WHY has a market cap of $96.57 million and $11.80 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WHY has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WHY Token Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000021 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9,237,423.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

