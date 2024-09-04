Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Shares of ZS traded down $33.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.32. 6,157,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -311.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zscaler by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

