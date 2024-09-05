3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.86 and last traded at $131.29. Approximately 897,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,199,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

