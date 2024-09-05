9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.7 %

UPS traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

