A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $921.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

