abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). Approximately 1,014,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 694,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.59).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.75. The firm has a market cap of £135.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Get abrdn Diversified Income & Growth alerts:

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 46.74%. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.