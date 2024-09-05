Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $15,486.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $16,055.04.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

