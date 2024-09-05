Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.83 and last traded at $139.82. Approximately 8,379,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 61,502,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.