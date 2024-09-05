agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.97

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 100274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

agilon health Trading Up 8.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

