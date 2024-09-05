Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKAAF stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $65.78.
About Aker ASA
