Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Financial Comparison

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 0.72 -$26.08 million N/A N/A Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.41) -5.56

Profitability

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

This table compares Assure and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A N/A -189.89% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -33.75% -26.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Assure and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.91%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Assure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assure beats Alpha Tau Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

