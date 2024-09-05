Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.11

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 27071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARR

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 250.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0482034 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.