Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 61,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

