Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Down 4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.33. 102,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 626,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.58.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.