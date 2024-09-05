American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.60. 599,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,759. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

