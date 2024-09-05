Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Price Target at $90.08

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,720,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

