Analysts Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 536.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

