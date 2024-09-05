Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $19.50

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 160,093 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

