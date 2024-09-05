Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) PT at C$28.50

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.2 %

OR stock opened at C$22.33 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.26.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

