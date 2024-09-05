Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $75.56

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

