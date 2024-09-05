Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

SLM opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in SLM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,461,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,626,000 after buying an additional 674,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 170,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,453,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 859,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 186.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

