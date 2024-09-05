AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Trading Down 16.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

