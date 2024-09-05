Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Trading Up 4.3%

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 4,679,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 739,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

