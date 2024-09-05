Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT Raised to $7.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABUS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $851.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.92. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 766.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

