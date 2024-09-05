Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 109.56 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.40). 193,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,096% from the average session volume of 16,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.96 ($1.31).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.45. The company has a market capitalization of £16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.11 and a beta of 0.47.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

