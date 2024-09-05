Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $107,700.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,616. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 133,645 shares in the last quarter.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

