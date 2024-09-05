argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $541.05

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $541.05 and last traded at $540.10, with a volume of 203315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.74.

argenx Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.06.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

