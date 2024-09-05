Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,287 ($30.07) and last traded at GBX 2,289 ($30.10). 1,565,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 988,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,501 ($32.89).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,290 ($30.11) to GBX 2,190 ($28.80) in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Associated British Foods Trading Down 8.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($33.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.40 ($13,047.21). 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
