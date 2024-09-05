ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATN International

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 49,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.56. ATN International has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.