Axie Infinity Price Hits $4.40 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $657.03 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00007860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,019.46 or 1.00067463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,316,338 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,301,536.12296125 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49894715 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $20,697,603.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.