Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Up 4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.17. 503,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,095,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.