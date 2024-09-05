Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,107,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.28. 556,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

