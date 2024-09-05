Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.86

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 14.86 and last traded at 15.02, with a volume of 13254 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.01.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

