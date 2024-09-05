Big Lots (BIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($3.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Big Lots Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $8.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Big Lots
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Lots
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.