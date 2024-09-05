Big Lots (BIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect Big Lots to post earnings of ($3.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Big Lots

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.