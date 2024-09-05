Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $679.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $660.09 and a 200 day moving average of $632.90. The firm has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

