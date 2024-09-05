Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006862 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $62.54 million and $246,249.92 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,795.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00546900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00037947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00080915 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.05157095 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $145,708.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.