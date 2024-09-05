Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,392. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,599,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 657,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.