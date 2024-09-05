BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.72

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 1262903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
