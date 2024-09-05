BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.72

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 1262903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

