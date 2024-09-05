Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.54

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.54 and last traded at C$86.36, with a volume of 1205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.50.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.