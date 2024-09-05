Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.82

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 44725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$143.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.71.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$62.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.389313 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

