Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.5 million-$585.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.9 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,592. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,929. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

