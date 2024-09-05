Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $582.5-$585.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.96 million. Braze also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-$(0.01) EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 1,818,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,929. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

