Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.5 million-$148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.0 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.060-0.070 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,845 shares of company stock worth $7,506,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

