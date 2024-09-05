Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $34.54

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CADE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.