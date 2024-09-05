Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $15.29

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS
Institutional Trading of GDS
GDS Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. GDS has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GDS
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.