Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $102.50

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after acquiring an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Textron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Textron has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

