Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target at $70.52

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.52.

A number of analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,687 shares of company stock worth $4,082,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

