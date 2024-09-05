Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $84.27

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.27.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

WAL stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 99,386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

