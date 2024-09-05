Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Update

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 111.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,640,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Burning Rock Biotech comprises approximately 0.7% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 9.41% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

